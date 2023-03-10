DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives $39.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.33.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
