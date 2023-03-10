DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives $39.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.