Brokerages Set Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Price Target at $32.79

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 402.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 410.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Shares of COLD opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -416.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

