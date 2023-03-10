Brokerages Set Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Target Price at $12.67

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAYW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Hayward Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of HAYW opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.98. Hayward has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $65,132,593.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,247,765 shares in the company, valued at $198,694,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,551,920 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $17,878,118.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,744,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $65,132,593.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,247,765 shares in the company, valued at $198,694,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,265,791 shares of company stock valued at $83,795,211. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 918.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hayward in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Hayward by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

