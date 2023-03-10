Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives $38.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KDP stock opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $94,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,644.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $94,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,644.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,891,150 and sold 30,127,700 shares worth $1,037,197,872. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 116,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.