Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $131.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on PKG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st.

NYSE:PKG opened at $135.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.77 and its 200 day moving average is $130.36. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,612,000 after purchasing an additional 450,466 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

