Analysts Set ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Target Price at $13.73

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.73.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAVMY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.70 ($14.57) to €15.50 ($16.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.40 ($11.06) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($11.70) to €11.50 ($12.23) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €13.00 ($13.83) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AAVMY stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.