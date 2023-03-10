Brokerages Set Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) PT at $29.25

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of CUZ opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.32%.

In related news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 461.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cousins Properties by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.