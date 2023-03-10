Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Receives C$16.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Shawcor in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of Shawcor stock opened at C$11.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$813.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.36. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$4.44 and a 52 week high of C$14.91.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

