Brokerages Set Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) PT at $1,057.40

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,057.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,000.00 to 950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Carlsberg A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

