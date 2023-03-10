HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives $62.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.08.

DINO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 13.14%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,054,180 shares of company stock worth $243,764,675. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

