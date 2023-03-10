Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives $40.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of U stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $109.99.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $975,844.26. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 400,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,339.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $975,844.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 400,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,339.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,434.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,422 shares of company stock worth $1,346,973 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 91.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 38.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 56,958 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 684.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.