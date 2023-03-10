CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Buys £297.60 in Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) insider David Fineberg acquired 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 248 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £297.60 ($357.86).

David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, David Fineberg acquired 124 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 243 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £301.32 ($362.34).

On Thursday, January 5th, David Fineberg acquired 130 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £299 ($359.55).

Shares of LON:CMCX opened at GBX 239.50 ($2.88) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £670.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 958.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 239.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 234.57. CMC Markets plc has a 12-month low of GBX 205 ($2.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 323.50 ($3.89).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

