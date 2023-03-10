David Schwimmer Sells 4,539 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider David Schwimmer sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,505 ($90.25), for a total transaction of £340,651.95 ($409,634.38).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LSEG stock opened at GBX 7,386 ($88.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,449.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,644.61. The stock has a market cap of £37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,396.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.35. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6,710 ($80.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,612 ($103.56).

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 75.30 ($0.91) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,071.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($126.26) to £102 ($122.66) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,408 ($113.13).

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

