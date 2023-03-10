Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Acquires £27,600 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Gary Bullard purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £27,600 ($33,189.03).

Spirent Communications Price Performance

LON:SPT opened at GBX 182.70 ($2.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 234.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 254.74. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,405.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.38. Spirent Communications plc has a 52-week low of GBX 175.50 ($2.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 294 ($3.54).

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Spirent Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,615.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Spirent Communications to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.01) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.