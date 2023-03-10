National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider John Pettigrew Purchases 14 Shares

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) insider John Pettigrew acquired 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,037 ($12.47) per share, with a total value of £145.18 ($174.58).
John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 15 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,046 ($12.58) per share, with a total value of £156.90 ($188.67).
National Grid Stock Down 0.0 %
NG opened at GBX 1,043.50 ($12.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,036.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,014.65. The firm has a market cap of £38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,273.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.27. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,271.45 ($15.29).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
