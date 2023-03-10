National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider John Pettigrew Purchases 14 Shares

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) insider John Pettigrew acquired 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,037 ($12.47) per share, with a total value of £145.18 ($174.58).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Grid alerts:

On Tuesday, February 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 15 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,046 ($12.58) per share, with a total value of £156.90 ($188.67).

National Grid Stock Down 0.0 %

NG opened at GBX 1,043.50 ($12.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,036.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,014.65. The firm has a market cap of £38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,273.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.27. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,271.45 ($15.29).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About National Grid

NG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,150 ($13.83) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.03) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 960 ($11.54) to GBX 1,050 ($12.63) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,108 ($13.32).

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.