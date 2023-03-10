Northland Capmk Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a research note issued on Sunday, March 5th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Gorilla Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Gorilla Technology Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Gorilla Technology Group stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. Gorilla Technology Group has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:GRRR Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Gorilla Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

