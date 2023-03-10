Philippe Costeletos Buys 20,860 Shares of RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) Stock

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) insider Philippe Costeletos bought 20,860 shares of RIT Capital Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,005 ($24.11) per share, with a total value of £418,243 ($502,937.71).

RIT Capital Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of RCP stock opened at GBX 1,938 ($23.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of £3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.37 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,006.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,120.97. RIT Capital Partners plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,896 ($22.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,691.81 ($32.37).

RIT Capital Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $18.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,024.26%.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

