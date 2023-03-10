David Cicurel Acquires 2 Shares of Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) insider David Cicurel purchased 2 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9,390 ($112.91) per share, with a total value of £187.80 ($225.83).

Judges Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JDG opened at GBX 9,320 ($112.07) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.57. Judges Scientific plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6,200 ($74.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,600 ($115.44). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,680.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,999.11. The firm has a market cap of £593.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6,091.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

