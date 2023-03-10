Mark Stejbach Buys 1,400 Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) Stock

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Rating) insider Mark Stejbach purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,502 ($18.06) per share, for a total transaction of £21,028 ($25,286.20).

Indivior Stock Performance

Shares of Indivior stock opened at GBX 1,500 ($18.04) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,838.71, a P/E/G ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -0.07. Indivior PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,320.33 ($15.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,020 ($24.29). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,806.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,384.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($28.26) target price on shares of Indivior in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

