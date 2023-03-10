LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Insider Acquires £147.96 in Stock

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) insider Adam Castleton acquired 54 shares of LSL Property Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £147.96 ($177.92).

LSL Property Services Price Performance

Shares of LSL Property Services stock opened at GBX 272 ($3.27) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53. LSL Property Services plc has a twelve month low of GBX 211 ($2.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 405 ($4.87). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 263.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 267.12. The firm has a market cap of £282.83 million, a PE ratio of 578.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

LSL Property Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.