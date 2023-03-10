LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Insider Acquires £147.96 in Stock

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) insider Adam Castleton acquired 54 shares of LSL Property Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £147.96 ($177.92).
LSL Property Services Price Performance
Shares of LSL Property Services stock opened at GBX 272 ($3.27) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53. LSL Property Services plc has a twelve month low of GBX 211 ($2.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 405 ($4.87). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 263.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 267.12. The firm has a market cap of £282.83 million, a PE ratio of 578.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21.
LSL Property Services Company Profile
