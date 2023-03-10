Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Martin Ive Acquires 50,000 Shares

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) insider Martin Ive acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £3,500 ($4,208.75).

Martin Ive also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, Martin Ive acquired 450,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($37,878.79).

On Tuesday, January 24th, Martin Ive acquired 274,987 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £19,249.09 ($23,147.05).

On Friday, January 13th, Martin Ive acquired 394,824 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £27,637.68 ($33,234.34).

On Tuesday, January 10th, Martin Ive purchased 900,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($64,935.06).

Shares of SEE opened at GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Friday. Seeing Machines Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.30 ($0.10). The company has a market cap of £270.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.57.

About Seeing Machines

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.12) price target on shares of Seeing Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

