Insider Buying: A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Acquires 28 Shares of Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) insider Stuart Lorimer bought 28 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 540 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($181.82).

A.G. BARR Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 530 ($6.37) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 426.50 ($5.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 595.82 ($7.16). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 543.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 507.15. The stock has a market cap of £593.76 million, a PE ratio of 1,709.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

