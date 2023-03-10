Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Toro (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,176 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,709% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $2,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,318 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,726,644.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.22% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Toro by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Toro by 266.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC stock opened at $115.91 on Friday. Toro has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

