Enbridge Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 20,216 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the average daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,255,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Enbridge by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Enbridge by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after buying an additional 12,285,302 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Enbridge by 15.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after buying an additional 5,598,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.0 %

Enbridge Company Profile

ENB opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

