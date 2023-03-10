HSBC Analysts Give Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) a €390.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €390.00 ($414.89) price objective on Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Price Performance
EPA DIM opened at €310.60 ($330.43) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €320.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €329.31.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile
