HSBC Analysts Give Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) a €390.00 Price Target

Mar 10th, 2023

HSBC set a €390.00 ($414.89) price objective on Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIMGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Price Performance

EPA DIM opened at €310.60 ($330.43) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €320.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €329.31.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

