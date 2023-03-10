Evelo Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,885 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 157 put options.
Evelo Biosciences Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of EVLO opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth $38,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 654.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile
Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.
Further Reading
