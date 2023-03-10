Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €130.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($143.62) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays set a €151.00 ($160.64) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($212.77) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €124.50 ($132.45) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €118.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €108.94. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($72.64) and a one year high of €99.97 ($106.35).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

