Fundamental Research Analysts Give West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) a C$1.95 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$1.95 price target on West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Price Performance
CVE WHY opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$31.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.37. West High Yield has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$0.69.
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.