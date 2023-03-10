Fundamental Research Analysts Give West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) a C$1.95 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$1.95 price target on West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE WHY opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$31.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.37. West High Yield has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$0.69.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, iron, silica, and magnesium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

