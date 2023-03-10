Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 28,210 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 942% compared to the average daily volume of 2,706 put options.

Cameco Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $26.30 on Friday. Cameco has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. TD Securities raised Cameco to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Cameco by 1,175.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

