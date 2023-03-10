Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 28,210 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 942% compared to the average daily volume of 2,706 put options.
Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $26.30 on Friday. Cameco has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 4.74.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. TD Securities raised Cameco to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.
Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.
