Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €64.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €64.00 ($68.09) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($48.94) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €33.00 ($35.11) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Covestro Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €39.71 ($42.24) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.34. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35. Covestro has a 12-month low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a 12-month high of €49.53 ($52.69).

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

