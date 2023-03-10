Traders Buy Large Volume of TC Energy Put Options (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 16,157 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,446% compared to the average daily volume of 1,045 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TRP opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.58. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 477.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

