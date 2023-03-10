Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,353% compared to the average volume of 180 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOV. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NOV stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.90. NOV has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NOV by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,618,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $139,446,000 after acquiring an additional 98,904 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 20.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of NOV by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.