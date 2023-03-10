Investors Buy High Volume of Yandex Put Options (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,814 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the average volume of 118 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yandex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yandex by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Yandex by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Stock Performance

Shares of YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal, Ride-hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Classifieds, Media Services, and Other Business Units and Initiatives. The Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Yandex 360, Weather, News, Travel, Alice voice assistant and a number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

