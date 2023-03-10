Chatham Rock Phosphate (CVE:NZP) PT Set at C$0.49 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.49 price target on Chatham Rock Phosphate (CVE:NZP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chatham Rock Phosphate Price Performance

NZP stock opened at C$0.16 on Tuesday. Chatham Rock Phosphate has a one year low of C$0.13 and a one year high of C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$13.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Get Chatham Rock Phosphate alerts:

Chatham Rock Phosphate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited operates as a junior mineral development company. The company focuses on the development and exploitation of the Chatham Rise rock phosphate deposit, which comprises a mining permit covering an area of 820 square kilometers located to the east of Christchurch, New Zealand; and international phosphate projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Rock Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Rock Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.