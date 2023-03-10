Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 6,937,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 7,146,690 shares.The stock last traded at $11.19 and had previously closed at $11.68.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PR. Mizuho began coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Permian Resources Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $4,557,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $11,505,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 4.54.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.42%.

About Permian Resources

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.