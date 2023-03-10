Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $38.20, but opened at $37.21. Zai Lab shares last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 110,794 shares.

Specifically, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $322,980.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $208,176.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,772.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $322,980.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,879 shares of company stock valued at $990,357 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZLAB shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter worth $46,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.