Ameren Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,984 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,268% compared to the average volume of 126 call options.

Ameren Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AEE stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.49.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,849 shares of company stock worth $9,010,498. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Ameren by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.