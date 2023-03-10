HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Price Down 4.3% After Earnings Miss

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $25.86 and last traded at $25.93. 76,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 233,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.49 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Insider Transactions at HighPeak Energy

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

In other HighPeak Energy news, CEO Jack Hightower acquired 14,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $320,929.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,739,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,204,824.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 81.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.76.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

