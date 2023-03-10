Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Trading Down 6.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $13.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coherus BioSciences traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 674,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,099,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. King Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Down 9.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $496.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 138.24% and a negative return on equity of 422.10%. The business had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.