Structure Therapeutics Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on March 15th (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Structure Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 15th. Structure Therapeutics had issued 10,740,000 shares in its IPO on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $161,100,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Structure Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

GPCR opened at $23.67 on Friday. Structure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.