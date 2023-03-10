Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.30, but opened at $17.69. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Couchbase shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 22,804 shares.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.
In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $76,217.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,471.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 10,411 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $157,101.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,732.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $76,217.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 289,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,471.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,952 shares of company stock worth $284,253. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $712.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 40.12% and a negative net margin of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $38.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
