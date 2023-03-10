Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.24, but opened at $16.78. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Agiliti shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 132,239 shares.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AGTI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Agiliti by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Agiliti by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agiliti by 10.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Agiliti by 0.7% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 202,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 73.76, a P/E/G ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

