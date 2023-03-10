SEA (NYSE:SE) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 3,605,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 5,425,441 shares.The stock last traded at $77.74 and had previously closed at $80.06.

The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.55% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on SE shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SEA by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of SEA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in shares of SEA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 8,029 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

