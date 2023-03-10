Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.23, but opened at $22.94. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Treace Medical Concepts shares last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 295,129 shares.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, Director James T. Treace sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $803,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 974,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,982,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James T. Treace sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $803,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 974,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,982,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,299,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,177,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 456,067 shares of company stock valued at $10,714,305 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,352,000 after buying an additional 86,363 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.16 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

