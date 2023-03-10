Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $4.40. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 3,528,182 shares changing hands.
The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.30 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix
Stitch Fix Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a market cap of $552.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26.
Stitch Fix Company Profile
Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stitch Fix (SFIX)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.