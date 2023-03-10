Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $4.40. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 3,528,182 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.30 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 57.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 16,002 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,616,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 71.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 437,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $552.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

