Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 3.8% Following Insider Selling

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $180.00 and last traded at $180.54. 35,929,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 184,667,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.71.

Specifically, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $540,202,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,412,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at $74,568,615,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,128,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,193,192 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $547.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 125.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

