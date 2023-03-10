iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 1,707,487 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 679,137 shares.The stock last traded at $5.69 and had previously closed at $5.44.

Specifically, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $95,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,015.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other iHeartMedia news, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 94,518 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $95,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,015.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IHRT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,104,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,225,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after buying an additional 956,001 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,729,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,861,000 after buying an additional 726,157 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

