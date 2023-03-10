Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $209.70, but opened at $219.00. Casey’s General Stores shares last traded at $218.09, with a volume of 101,737 shares changing hands.

The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

CASY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.77.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

