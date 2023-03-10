Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Up 3.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $63.58 and last traded at $63.02. Approximately 6,220,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 12,303,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.85.
Specifically, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.
Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 2.3 %
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.
Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 4.20%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.