Asset Entities Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ASST) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 15th

Asset Entities’ (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 15th. Asset Entities had issued 1,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Asset Entities’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Asset Entities Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ASST opened at $1.78 on Friday. Asset Entities has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $6.98.
About Asset Entities
